Oildorado will go on in 2021

Special to the Taft Midway Driller

Oildorado will happen in 2021, the Taft Oildorado Executive Board announced this week.

Mark your calendars for Oct. 8 through Oct.17.

After postponing the big event in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Executive Board made the decision to host the much-needed 10-day celebration of the oil industry.

Some of the favorite events and activities may look a little different this time around, but the notion of bringing Oildorado back is exciting.

“While we are not entirely sure what Oildorado 2021 will ultimately look like, we will work together to encompass the spirit of Oildorado as we bring the long-standing traditions to the forefront,” President Shannon Miller said.

Several events may be changed, scaled back, or moved as a result of the restrictions and availability of resources, but the Board is confident our community will be able to step up to help navigate the challenges.

Some favorites Oildorado hopes to return include the Maids of Petroleum, Posse & Wooden Nickel Gang, Whiskerino & Tessie Garratt, Civic Luncheon and Grand Parade.

If you have submitted RV parking reservations, vendor applications, or event registrations, the committee will be in contact soon. For more information, please email oildorado@yahoo.com.