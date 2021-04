Taft Police activity for March 29-30

Taft Police Department

8:49 Animal Control

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

9:48 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Buchanan St. Disposition: Outside Assist.

10:29 Resisting Arrest

Occurred on Kern St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:45 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St.. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:28 Welfare Check - Misc.

Officer initiated activity at Albertsons, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:45 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Harrison St, Ford City. . Disposition: Completed.

1:51 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Pilgrim Av, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

2:06 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

2:26 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:48 Follow Up Investigatio

Officer initiated activity at Tyler St, Ford City. . Disposition: Completed.

3:11 Probation / Parole Search

Officer initiated activity at Rose Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

3:24 Probation / Parole Search

Officer initiated activity at Wood St, South Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

4:24 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Center St/Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

4:27 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Kern St/Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:12 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Fifth St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:33 Trespassing

Occurred at Fastrip Food Store on Kern St. . . Disposition: Completed.

5:39 Violation of Parole/Probation

Occurred at Family Dollar on Kern St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

7:59 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Pierce St, Ford City. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

8:12 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Birch St/Pierce St, Ford City. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:23 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on E. Lucard St. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Completed.

11:05 Evading Police Officer w/ vehicle

Officer initiated activity at Wildcat Wy/Lucard St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.