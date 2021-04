Taft Police activity for March 30-31

Taft Police Department

7:33 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Occurred at Taft Fox Theatre on Center St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:46 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Artz Liquor & Deli, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

9:15 Animal Control

Occurred at Hovey Hills Rd/Hwy 33. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

9:25 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Second St/Warren St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:10 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred on Front St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:10 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:15 Stored Auto

Officer initiated activity at Second St, Taft . Disposition: Towed Vehicle.

11:17 Stored Auto

Officer initiated activity at Second St, Taft. (Hundred block.) South alley . Disposition: Towed Vehicle.

12:03 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Asher Av/Buena Vista St, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:08 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on A St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

12:45 Public Intoxication

Occurred at Fifth St/San Emidio St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:31 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Schulz Residence, Bell Av, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:50 Animal Control

Occurred on San Emidio St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

2 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:03 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred on Monroe St. . Disposition: Completed.

2:35 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Harrison St/Date St, Ford City.Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:40 Animal Control

Occurred on Center St. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

3:45 Assault with Deadly Weapon

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Rails To Trails, Taft. . Disposition: Report Taken.

8:37 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Kern St/Second St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

8:47 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Kern St/Second St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:55 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St/Second St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:09 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Oak St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:04 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:56 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Jefferson St/Cedar St, Ford City. Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:58 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. Disposition: Completed.