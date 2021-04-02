Kern County to hold household waste drop-off at Taft landfill

Taft Midway Driller

The Kern County Public Works Department hosts monthly Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Events throughout the County of Kern.

On April 17, one will be held at the Taft landfill, 13351 Elk Hills Road, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m

Residents can drive-up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge.

HHW collection events are for residential hazardous waste only. Commercial or business waste will not be accepted.

Residential hazardous wastes are products, purchased for use in or around the home, that when improperly discarded, may threaten human health or the environment. These products include: household cleaners, deodorizers, personal hygiene products, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, pet care products, paint products, photographic chemicals, swimming pool chemicals, and automotive products & fluids.

When traveling with HHW to any event or facility, it’s important to practice safe transportation procedures. Please follow these safety guidelines:

Transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than 5 gallons per single container.

•Make sure containers are not leaking and are properly labeled.

•Do not mix materials.

•Keep materials separated and away from passengers.