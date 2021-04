Taft Police activity for March 31-April 1

Taft Police Department

8:41 Animal Control

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

10:35 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at S. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:37 Animal Control

Occurred on Calvin St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

11:06 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at The Fort, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:26 Unlicensed Driver

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:04 Trespassing

Occurred on Fifth St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:38 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Warren St. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Unable to Locate.

12:46 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:50 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Ot's Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:06 Violation Court Orders

Occurred at Westside Recreation on Cascade Pl. . Disposition: Completed.

2:12 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

3:14 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

5:16 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at A St Park on A St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

7:02 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on San Emidio St. Disposition: Completed.

9:14 Theft under $50

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

10:22 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred at Dollar General on Tenth St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

10:38 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Enterprice Wy/Gardner Field Rd, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).