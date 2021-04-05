Fire burns storage building, vacant lot

By Doug Keeler (dkeeler@taftmidwaydriller.com

Taft Midway Driller

A fire broke out in a vacant lot on the 100 block of Fillmore Street Friday afternoon and spread to a nearby storage building and briefly threatened two homes.

The storage building, a small metal-clad wood frame structure, and its contents were destroyed.

The residents of an occupied house next to the storage building were evacuated by firefighters and the structure sustained minor heat damage. A fence on another property was also damaged.

Flames burned to within a few feet of a vacant house but it wasn't impacted.

There were no injuries.

One man was cited by Kern County Sheriff's deputies for parking next to a fire hydrant.