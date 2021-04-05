New COVID-19 cases plummet in California

Mike Stucka

California reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,559 new cases. That's down 22.7% from the previous week's toll of 18,837 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

California ranked 50th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week the United States added 442,981 reported cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.1% from the week before. Across the country, 25 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many states did not report cases on Easter. That will make some state-to-state comparisons inaccurate, and also some in-state week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Across California, cases fell in 43 counties, with the best declines in Los Angeles, Fresno and Orange counties.

California ranked 25th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 32% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 30.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows.

In the week ending Friday, California reported administering another 2,458,462 vaccine doses, compared to 2,644,456 the week before that. In all, California reported it has administered 18,985,902 doses.

Within California, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Del Norte, Alpine and Stanislaus counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Los Angeles County, with 2,664 cases; San Diego County, with 1,555 cases; and Sacramento County, with 1,241. Weekly case counts rose in 15 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Stanislaus, Placer and Del Norte counties.

In California, 665 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 1,440 people were reported dead.

A total of 3,675,272 people in California have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 59,614 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 30,706,126 people have tested positive and 555,001 people have died.

