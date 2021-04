Taft Police activity for April 1-2

Taft Police Department

7:18 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:16 Animal Control

Occurred at S. Fourth St/Supply Rw. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

8:47 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Warren St, Taft. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:58 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:18 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:34 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Foster's Donuts, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:35 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Second St/Supply Rw, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:17 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:51 Suspicious Person

Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

2:54 Animal Control

Occurred on Canyon Ct. . Disposition: Report Taken.

3:35 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Taft City Hall on E. Kern St. . Disposition: Warning .

4:52 Found Property Report

Occurred at Fifth St/Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

6:46 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Warren St. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Unfounded.

6:52 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Frosty King on Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.

8:10 Possession Heroin

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:16 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Welcome Inn on Kern St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:52 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:31 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred at A St Park on A St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:59 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

12:43 Assist Stranded Motorist

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:10 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Westamerica Bank, Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:22 Suspicious Person

Occurred on Bell Av. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.