Taft Police activity for April 2-3

Taft Police Department

9:23 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury

Occurred at Sixth St/San Emidio St. . Disposition: Log Note Only.

11:14 Medical Aid

Occurred at Taft City Hall on E. Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

12:59 Theft $201 to $400

Occurred at Topper's Motel on E. Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.

2:33 Missing Person - Adult

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

3:03 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at United Security Bank, Cascade Pl, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:22 Civil Matter

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . Disposition: Civil Problem.

3:36 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Family Dollar, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:46 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Jug & Rose, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:03 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Fort Preservation Society, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

4:24 Medical Aid

Occurred on Warren St. . Disposition: Assisted.

5:19 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Fifth St/Main St. . Disposition: Completed.

6:05 Medical Aid

Occurred at Dari Delite on Finley Dr. . Disposition: Assisted.

6:06 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

6:45 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Jefferson St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

7:33 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Western Inn & Suites on Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.

8:01 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Buena Vista St, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

8:03 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

8:46 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Rose Av. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

11:16 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:21 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:42 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred at Dollar Tree on Gardner Field Rd. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:36 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:06 Suspicious Person

Occurred at E. Calvin St/Bell Av. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.