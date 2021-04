Taft Police activity for April 3-4

Taft Police Department

9:40 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at E. Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

9:50 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Tyler St, Ford City. . Disposition: Completed.

10:00 Possession Paraphenelia

Officer initiated activity at Tyler St/Birch St, Ford City. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:20 False Alarms

Occurred on Parkview Cr. . Disposition: Disregard From Alarm Company.

1:24 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Cedar St/Hwy 119. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

3:03 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Adkisson Wy/E. Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

3:42 Lost Property

Occurred at San Emidio St/Seventh St. Disposition: Completed.

4:02 Animal Control

Occurred on Arroyo Wy. . Disposition: Completed.

5:27 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

5:53 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

6:02 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Kern St/Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

6:06 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Monroe St, Ford City. . Disposition: Completed.

6:17 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Kern St/Eighth St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

7:41 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury

Occurred at Kern St/Second St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

7:55 Traffic Accident - Non Injury

Occurred at Tenth St/San Emidio St. Disposition: Report Taken.

8:39 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

8:42 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Paik's Ranch House, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

9:07 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred at Dollar General on S. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:15 Manufacture Controlled Substance

Occurred on Fourth St. . Disposition: Completed.

10:30 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on E. Kern St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

2:09 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Tyler St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

ccurred on Eastern Av. . Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

2:30 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Finley Dr, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

6:13 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Fifth St/Center St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.