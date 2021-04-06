Taft College prepares for accreditation process

From Taft College

Taft College is accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC) of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, an institutional accrediting body recognized by the Council for Higher Accreditation and by the U.S. Department of Education. Every seven years, ACCJC member institutions undergo a comprehensive review for reaffirmation of accreditation to determine whether they are continuing to meet the established eligibility requirements, accreditation standards, including the federal requirements, and commission policies. It is expected that ACCJC member institutions engage in sustainable efforts to improve educational quality and institutional effectiveness. The college’s last accreditation cycle occurred in 2015.

There are four steps to the accreditation review process:

• internal self-evaluation;

• external evaluation by a team of peer reviewers;

•Commission review and accreditation action;

• institutional response to recommendations for improvement. The college has now completed step one by writing the Institutional Self-Evaluation Report (ISER) which will be sent to the peer review committee prior to the ACCJC Peer Review Site Visit on September 27-30, 2021.

The Institutional Self-Evaluation Report may be viewed by clicking on the link below:

https://www.taftcollege.edu/iarp/wp-content/uploads/sites/75/2021/03/Taft-College-Institutional-Self-Evaluation-2021.pdf

You can find the latest information on the Taft College Accreditation process by clicking on the link below:

https://www.taftcollege.edu/iarp/accreditation/sxfr

All interested parties are invited to submit comments about Taft College to the ACCJC ahead of the Site Visit by completing a third-party comment form on the ACCJC website by clicking on the link below:

https://accjc.org/forms/third-party-comments/