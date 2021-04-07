Bob Hampton Memorial cleanup Saturday

submitted to the Taft Midway Driller

Westside Waste Management is sponsoring the first Bob Hampton Memorial Bulky Waste Cleanup on Saturday in South Taft.

The event will be held in the dirt lot at the corner of Asher and Crystal and will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.

It's a good chance for people to drop off old appliances, mattresses, furniture, water heaters and even televisions and e-waste.

people can drop off residential waste only Commercial waste will no be accepted.

Hazardous waste, household trash, construction and remodeling trash and green waste will not be accepted, either.