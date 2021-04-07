Taft Union plans modified in-person graduation

Taft Midway Driller

Taft Union High School is planning for an in-person graduation for the Class of 2021 on June 2.

The school made the announcement via social media.

Currently, the school is planning to require masks or face coverings and the number of guests allowed for the ceremony will be limited by social distancing requirements.

The event will be livestreamed.

But that could change.

"Please be aware that guidelines for these type events are evolving quickly and we will adjust as new information develops," the school said in the social media post.

The announcement was made before Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans to fully reopen the state on June 15 if vaccine supply is sufficient for Californians 16 years and older who wish to be inoculated; and if hospitalization rates are stable and low.

The TUHS Class of 2020 didn't get a traditional ceremony. An online commencement was held, and a "drive-through" event for the seniors was held where they received their diplomas.