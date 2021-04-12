Driver arrested after fatal rollover

Taft Midway Driller

A northern California woman was killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle accident on I-5 near Highway 119 that the California Highway Patrol said involved driving under the influence of drugs.

The CHP said Scott Charles Page, 54, of Oroville was southbound on I-5 just south of Highway 119 when he allowed his 2004 Nissan Murano to drift into the center median.

Page turned his vehicle sharply back to the right and lost control, according to the cHP...

The car veered across the southbound lanes and overturned on the west side of the freeway.

Page's front seat passenger, a 51-year-old Oroville woman whose name was not released, was not wearing a seatbelt.

She was ejected and killed as the car overturned.

Page sustained major injuries in the accident and was arrested at Kern Medical, where he was taken for treatment.