Taft Chamber to host State of the City Luncheon

The Taft District Chamber of Commerce has announced that the annual State of the City Luncheon will be held this month on Thursday, April 29 at the patio of the Transit Center, 550 Supply Row, here in Taft at noon.

It will be a modified in-person event with Covid-19 precautions.

“Due to COVID, we were not able to hold the State of the City Luncheon last year in 2020,” said Kathy Orrin, executive director of the chamber. “With the recent changes in ‘colors and tiers’, we now feel we safely can gather to hear from our City’s leadership . . . in person.

Attendees at this year’s luncheon will enjoy a boxed lunch and will be seated in the open air. The speaker list has been extended to include city government leaders, special districts’ executives, school superintendents, and heads of other prominent programs and industries—particularly petroleum--in our community.

“We will hear a little from a lot of people,” said Orrin. “We are limiting the speaking time for each participant in an effort to hear from more than the five or six who traditionally are asked to share.”

This Luncheon was deemed important because of the unusual circumstances to which every segment of our City has been subjected during the pandemic. Although everyone has been affected, the situations have not been the same in kind or in proportion.

“Your chamber board felt that this event would help to usher in a forward-looking, hopeful sense of having successfully weathered a storm. It is time again to concentrate on our possibilities rather than to dwell on our challenges, “ remarked Orrin.

Please call the Chamber at (661) 765-2165 or email Chelsi.taftchamber@gmail.com by Tuesday, April 27, to reserve your seat. The cost of the lunch is $15.