Kern County moves into orange tier

Kern Countyis moving into the orange tier (Tier 3) of the COVID-19 Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Every county is assigned to one of four tiers based on the adjusted case rate, testing positivity rate, and health equity metric.

Kern County Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan made the announcement at the Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.

Starting Wednesday, April 14 several business sectors and community services can reopen or expand capacity, including:

• Retail – no longer has capacity restrictions

•Museums, zoos and aquariums – indoor capacity increases from 25% to 50%

•Places of worship – indoor capacity increases from 25% to 50%

•Movie theaters – indoor capacity increases from 25% or 100 people whichever is fewer to 50% or 200 people whichever is fewer

•Hotels and lodging – can open indoor pools

•Gyms and fitness centers – indoor capacity increases from 10% to 25% and indoor pools can open

•Restaurants – indoor capacity increases from 25% capacity or 100 people whichever is fewer to 50% or 200 people whichever is fewer

•Wineries, breweries, and distilleries – can open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

•Bars – can open outdoors only with modifications

•Family entertainment centers – can open indoors at 25% capacity or 50% capacity with all guests showing proof of testing or full vaccination

•Cardrooms – can open indoors

•Offices – can be open indoors with modifications, but still encouraging telework

•Outdoor live events with assigned seating - capacity increases from 20% to 33% or 67% if all guests show proof of testing or full vaccination

Kern County must remain in the orange tier for at least three weeks before moving into the next, less restrictive yellow tier.