Maricopa man dies in rollover

By Doug Keeler (dkeeler@taftmidwaydriller.com

Taft Midway Driller

A Maricopa man was killed Tuesday evening in a single-vehicle accident east of Taft.

Taft Police said the 25-year-old victim was eastbound on Gardner Field Road east of Gas Company Road in a 2003 Toyota Camry when the car drifted to the north shoulder of the road.

The driver apparently overcorrected, lost control and the car overturned multiple times, landing in a dirt field on the south side of the road, police said.

The man was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

He was the only occupant of the car.

His name has not been released.

The crash was reported at 6:56 p.m.

It isn't known if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Taft Police Department.