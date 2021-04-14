Verizon commercial filming in downtown Thursday

Taft Midway Driller

A commercial for Verizon is going to be filmed in Taft on Thursday and its going to result in downtown street closures.

City Manager Craig Jones said Park Pictures is tentatively scheduled to shoot in the area of Fourth and Main from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Center Street from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Street closures will be intermitted except on the 400 and 500 blocks of Center during the afternoon and evening filming.

Main Street is scheduled to be closed between Third and Sixth Street, Fourth Street will be closed between Main and Supply Row and Center will be closed from Fourth to Sixth in the late afternoon and evening.

Taft Police will be manning street closures.