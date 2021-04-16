Kern County Library relaxes restrictions, expands services

Taft Midway Driller

Beginning April 19, the Kern County Library is expanding services by increasing capacity to 50% and continuing to phase up to 100% as staffing allows. The library is also removing restrictions at the 13 branches currently open across the County.

However, for the safety of library staff and community members, masks and 6-foot distancing between individuals are still required.

Changes include:

•Customer appointments for indoor service are no longer required.

•Customers may enter library buildings during open hours to access services, within capacity.

•Volunteers are welcome back in the library, within capacity. Please contact your local branch for more info.

•Donations are welcome again, limited to one box per individual.

•Some indoor programming will return during June and July.

The Library's curbside services remain in effect and are available for customers. Curbside appointments can be made for curbside service via the library's website at kernlibrary.org, by email at info@kernlibrary.org, or via the call center at 661-868-0701. Also, the library's digital collection, including access to eBooks, eAudiobooks, streaming content, and more remains available for customers across the county at kerncountylibrary.org/elibrary.