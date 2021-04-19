Police arrest 2, seize drugs, guns and cash

By Doug Keeler (dkeeler@taftmidwaydriller.com

Taft Midway Driller

Taft Police arrested a Bakersfield couple on drug and weapons charges and seized nearly $16,000 in cash after a traffic stop last week.

Taft Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said officers stopped a Cadillac Escalade at Sixth and Kern just after 3 a.m. on April 14.

During the stop, Beilby said, officers found the car had false registration tags and, after further investigation, the located several weapons, including a .12-gauge shotgun and .22-caliber rifle, brass knuckles, a small amount of methamphetamine, numerous prescription pills and the cash.

The driver, Matthew Harkey, 25, and the passenger Katelynn Reynolds, 27, were both arrested on several charges.

Kern County Superior Court records show Harkey is charged with possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of brass knuckles, carrying a concealed dagger, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Reynolds was charged with possession of a controlled substance while possessing a loaded firearm, being under the influence of a controlled substance while possessing a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of controlled substance, according to court records.