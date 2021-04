Taft Police activity for April 16-17

Taft Police Department

5:52 False Alarms

Occurred at Brinderson Lp on Main St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

6:43 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Gardner Field Rd/Hwy 119, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:02 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury

Occurred on James Av. . Disposition: Completed.

9:04 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Gardner Field Rd/Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Warning

2:42 Theft under $50

Occurred at Taft Transit Center on Supply Rw. . Disposition: Report Taken.

5:18 False Alarms

Occurred at Petroleum Club on Petroleum Club Rd. . Disposition: False Alarm.

5:46 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at N. Lincoln St, Ford City. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

5:53 Missing Person - Adult

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Report Taken.

7:09 911 Hang-up

Occurred on E. San Emidio St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:32 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at N. Lincoln St, Ford City. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Outside Assist.

11:27 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft Transit Center, Supply Rw, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:30 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Jackson St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

11:49 Under Influence of Controlled Substance

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:07 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Best Western Plus Taft Inn, S. Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:11 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Best Western Plus Taft Inn, S. Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:39 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft Transit Center, Supply Rw, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:40 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Cedar St/Hwy 119, Ford City. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:33 False Alarms

Occurred on S. Fourth St. . Disposition: Disregard From Alarm Company.

2:45 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Micma Properties, Llc on Center St. . Disposition: No Action Taken.

3:10 Found Property Report

Occurred at Rite Aid on Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

3:25 Possession Paraphenelia

Officer initiated activity at Kern St/Third St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.