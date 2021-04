Taft Police activity for April 17-18

Taft Police Department

7:46 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Goodwill Industries, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:37 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Sixth St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

4:52 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Shattuck Av, South Taft. W. alley. Disposition: Completed.

5:17 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Center St/Eighth St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

8:11 Stored Auto

Officer initiated activity at Outpost Food And Gas, Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Report Taken.

9:07 Suspicious Circumstances

Officer initiated activity at Grevillea St/Buchanan St, Ford City. . Disposition: Unfounded.

9:44 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fastrip Food Store, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:20 Vehicle Code -

Officer initiated activity at Kern St/Seventh St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

10:34 Medical Aid

Occurred at Urgent Care on E. North St. Disposition: Assisted.

11:08 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft Transit Center, Supply Rw, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:31 Traffic Stop 2104170023

Officer initiated activity at E. Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:58 Noise Disturbance - Non Crimina

Occurred on Williams Wy. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:21 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at A St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:27 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Bell Av/E. San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:35 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Gas Wars, Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:54 Traffic Stop 2104180004

Officer initiated activity at First St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:59 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Shattuck Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

1:22 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Naylor Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:49 Suspicious Circumstances

Officer initiated activity at Shattuck Av/Wood St, South Taft. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

2:08 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft Transit Center, Supply Rw, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:15 Suspicious Person 2104180009

Officer initiated activity at Olive Av, South Taft. Disposition: Completed.

2:18 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Suzanne Ln. Disposition: Completed.

3:27 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at First St/Warren St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:38 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St/Seventh St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:45 Possession Paraphernalia

Officer initiated activity at Ash St/Polk, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.