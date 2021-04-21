TC to hold in-person graduation June 3

Taft College

Taft College will an in-person commencement ceremony for the Class of 2021 on June 3 at 7 p.m. at Marion Martin Memorial Stadium

Graduate candidates who choose to attend the commencement ceremony must RSVP through their Taft College student email account by April 30. Unfortunately, graduate candidates who do not RSVP for this event will not be able to attend.

To keep attendees as safe as possible, COVID-19 safety protocols will be strictly followed.

Masks that cover both the mouth and nose will be required for all persons in attendance. Masks must remain in place throughout the event’s entirety. Seating on the field and in the stands will be socially-distanced at six feet apart. Large gatherings and photos are strictly prohibited.

Seating at the ceremony for graduate candidates will be pre-assigned. As guest seating will be limited, candidates for graduation will be allowed two guests each.

Graduate candidates attending the in-person commencement ceremony must wear graduation regalia purchased from the Taft College Bookstore. They can visit the online bookstore at: http://bookstore.taftcollege.edu

For those who are unable to attend the event, the event will be live streamed. Interested parties may visit our website (www.taftcollege.edu) and the Official Taft College Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TaftCollegeWKCCD) for information updates, as they become available.