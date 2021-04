Taft Police activity for April 20-21

Taft Police Department

7:02 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

7:08 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

7:52 Animal Control

Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

8:25 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

8:40 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

8:52 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Hillard St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:20 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Second St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:25 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Second St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:08 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Calvin St/Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

10:29 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Sixth St/Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.

10:50 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Dollar General, S. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

12:10 Animal Control

Occurred on Keene Ln. . Disposition: Completed.

12:22 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

1:27 Trespassing

Occurred at Passion For Nails on Sixth St. . Disposition: Completed.

3:51 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Ranier Av/Hillard St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

7:33 False Alarms

Occurred on E. Woodrow St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

7:43 Child Abuse

Occurred on Fourth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

8:20 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred at Taft High School on Wildcat Wy. . Disposition: Report Taken.

8:41 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Gardner Field Rd/Gas Company Rd. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

9:31 False Alarms

Occurred at Wilson's Industrial Pump on Kern St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

1:04 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Topper's Motel on E. Kern St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:46 Possession Paraphernalia

Officer initiated activity at Main St, Taft. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:13 False Alarms

Occurred at Accelerated Enviromental Services on Center St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

4:46 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Safe 1 Credit Union on W. Kern St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:34 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/E. Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).