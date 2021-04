Taft Police activity for April 21-22

Taft Police Department

7:36 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

8:07 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

8:11 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Fred's Cigarette Store on Sixth St. . Disposition: Completed.

8:14 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at Panaderia La Juquilita on Finley Dr. . Disposition: Completed.

8:18 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:22 Animal Control

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

8:26 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Panaderia La Juquilita, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:57 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Fourth St. . Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

9:08 Unlicensed Driver

Officer initiated activity at Dollar General, S. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:08 False Alarms

Occurred at Taft Fox Theatre on Center St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

9:20 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

9:35 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Gas Wars, Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

9:35 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at B St/Harding Av, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

9:43 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Ash St/Monroe St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

9:55 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

10:00 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Finley Dr/Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

10:11 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

10:12 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

10:20 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:28 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Ranier Av/Hillard St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

10:31 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

10:36 Driving while Suspended/Revoked

Officer initiated activity at Wildcat Wy/Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:37 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Mallory Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:39 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Hillard St, Taft. Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

10:46 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

10:53 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Kern St/Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:54 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Lassen Av/Sierra St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:59 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

11:00 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

11:00 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at A St/Terrace Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:13 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Lassen Av/Shasta St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

11:33 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

11:40 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Hillard St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

11:48 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/Second St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

1:55 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Kern St/Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:11 Animal Control

Occurred on Maple Av. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

2:18 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

6:18 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.

6:34 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Topper's Motel on E. Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.

7:33 Medical Aid

Occurred on Fifth St. . Disposition: Assisted.

8:23 Traffic Accident - Private Property

Occurred at Pizza Hut on Kern St. . Disposition: Log Note Only.

8:38 Traffic Accident - Non Injury

Occurred at Fourth St/Warren St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:06 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred at Wood St/Hwy 33. . Disposition: Completed.

9:23 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:42 Medical Aid

Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Assisted.

10:07 False Alarms

Occurred at Accelerated Enviromental Services on Center St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

10:13 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fillmore St/Ash St, Ford City. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:27 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Eighth St/Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:41 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/Second St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:16 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:42 False Alarms

Occurred at Taco Bell on Kern St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

4:06 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

4:47 Driving while Suspended/Revoked

Officer initiated activity at Kern St/Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.