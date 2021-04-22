Taft Police, CHP target tinted car windows

By Doug Keeler (dkeeler@taftmidwaydriller.com

Taft Midway Driller

Taft Police and the California Highway Patrol teamed up for a targeted enforcement operation aimed at drivers with illegally tinted windows and windshields.

In just over three hours, officers from both agencies wrote 71 citations, issued four correctible notices and corrections and gave six verbal warnings, the CHP Buttonwillow office said in a social media post.

The illegal tints are targeted for several reasons, officers said.

April is Districted Driver Awareness month and the dark tints make it impossible to see if a person is using a phone while driving. In addition, any tint that covers the front windshield more than a short distance from the top is illegal.