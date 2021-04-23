Fong calls fracking ban 'direct attack on the Central Valley'

Taft Midway Driller

Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Kern County) responded quickly to Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to end fracking in Californian in three years.

Fong issued this statement in response to the Governor’s order to stop the issuance of new permits for hydraulic fracturing by 2024 and to develop a California Air Resources Board plan to phase out all oil extraction in the state by 2045:

“This is out-of-touch behavior at its finest," Fong said."These irresponsible energy policies are the reason why Californians pay the highest gas prices in the nation. Make no mistake, this is a direct attack on the Central Valley—this order kills our jobs, economies, and worsens everyone’s quality of life. California continues to go in the wrong direction with these tone deaf decisions.”