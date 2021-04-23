Taft man arrested for robbery at Albertsons

By Doug Keeler (dkeeler@taftmidwaydriller.com

Taft Midway Driller

A shoplifting incident turned into an armed robbery Thursday afternoon when the suspect pulled a knife on store employees who confronted him, Taft Police reported.

The incident started about 3:50 p.m. Sgt. Corey Beilby said employees at Albertsons reported seeing the man shoplifting several items. When they confronted him outside the store and attempted to detain him, the suspect brandished a knife and fled on foot, Beilby said.

Police were called and they located the suspect, identified as Jose Andres Regaladosuarez, 31, of Taft, in the north alley of the 900 block of Center Street.

Regaladosuarez was detained and searched and officers found a knife and stolen items from Albertsons.

He was arrested on charges of second degree robbery and brandishing a weapon other than a firearm and was being held on Friday n the Kern County Jail on $30,000 bail.