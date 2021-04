Taft Police activity for April 22-23

Taft Police Department

7:34 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

7:37 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

9:04 Animal Control

Occurred at Second St/Lucard St. . Disposition: Completed.

9:04 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:06 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Jug & Rose on N. Tenth St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:43 Trespassing

Occurred at Family Dollar on Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.

3:11 Assist Stranded Motorist

Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/Hillard St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

3:44 Animal Control

Occurred at Calvin St/Third St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

3:50 Robbery/ PC211 and all attempts

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

4:37 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Albertsons, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

4:55 False Alarms

Occurred at Harbison-Fischer on E. Main St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

5:09 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

6:56 False Alarms

Occurred on Stokes Ln. . Disposition: Disregard From Alarm Company.

8:11 Vandalism - Less than

Occurred on Williams Wy. . Disposition: Report Taken.

2:46 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

3:01 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Skate Park, Cascade Pl, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.