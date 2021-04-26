Motorcyclist dies in Highway 33 accident

Taft Midway Driller

A Frazier Park man was fatally injured in a solo motorcycle crash on Highway 33 in the Lockwood Valley area on Saturday.

The victim, a 43-year-old man whose name has not been released, was southbound on Highway 33 south of Berges Creek at a high rate of speed when the 2014 Harley Davidson he was operating went off the right side of the roadway and down an embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle overturned several times, ejecting the rider, who was found 60 feet off the roadway, the CHP said.

He was given first aid at the scene and flown to Ventura County Medical Center where he died.

It is not known if drug or alcohol were involved.