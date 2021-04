Taft Midway Driller

Taft Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing 10-year-old Taft girl.

Lilly Avila was last seen Tuesday morning at about 7:30 a.m.

Police say there are indications she left home voluntarily but she is considered at risk because of her age.

She stands 5-0 and weighs about 120 lbs. with blonde shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should contact Taft Police at 661-763-3171.