Highway 33 crash victim identified

The man killed in a solo motorcycle accident on Highway 33 near the Ventura-Santa Barbara County line on Saturday has been identified as Sean P. Hufford, 43, of Frazier Park, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

Hufford was southbound on the highway when his 2004 Harley Davidson left the road and went down an embankment and overturned several times, ejecting the rider.

he was air from the scene but died later at Ventura County Medical Center.