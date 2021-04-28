Taft man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Taft Midway Driller

Taft Police arrested a man on drug trafficking charges Tuesday night when officers found fentanyl and methamphetamine in his house during a probation search, officers said.

According to a news release, police went to 721 San Emidio St. at about 10:25 p.m. and, during the search, they located 21.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, 1.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, multiple prescription narcotics, packaging, a digital scale, currency and narcotics paraphernalia.

Officers arrested Steven Foltz Wilson, 57 on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics paraphernalia and a misdemeanor warrant.

Wilson was booked into Kern County jail and his bail is set at $35,000.