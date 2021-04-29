Taft High tower extends wifi signal

By Doug Keeler (dkeeler@taftmidwaydriller.com

Taft Midway Driller

A 140-foot tall tower is going to help Taft Union High School connect better with its student that don't have home internet access.

The tower went up behind the TUHSD bus garage last week.

It will boost the school's wifi signal to most if not all of the greater Taft area.

Coupled with wifi routers issued to students who need them it will end the need for personal hot spots the school was providing to many of its students.

the tower cost more than $200,000, but the cost if covered by funding obtained through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, & Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The project was approved by the TUHSD Board in December.