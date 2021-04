Taft Police activity for April 27-28

Taft Police Department

10:43 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

12:47 Missing Person - Runaway Juvenile

Occurred on Front St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

2:56 Civil Matter

Occurred on Williams Wy. . Disposition: Completed.

3:02 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

3:35 Traffic Accident - injury

Occurred at San Emidio St/Tenth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

3:49 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Warren St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

4:49 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Urgent Care on E. North St. . . Disposition: Completed.

7:54 Theft under $50

Occurred at Dollar General on S. Tenth St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:26 Unlicensed Driver

Officer initiated activity at A St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:43 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Philippine St, Taft Heights. . Disposition: Completed.

9:45 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Family Dollar on Kern St. Disposition: Completed.

10:25 Possession Dangerous Drugs - Sales

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:24 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. Disposition: Report Taken.

1:02 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

1:25 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Polk St. Disposition: Outside Assist.

1:26 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

4:13 Missing Person - Adult

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

5:00 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

5:27 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at N. Lincoln St, Ford City. . Disposition: Completed.

5:50 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Midway Rd/Hwy 119. . Disposition: Outside Assist.