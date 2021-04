Taft Police activity for April 28-29

Taft Police Department

8:57 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at West Hills Church Of The Nazaren, Lassen Av, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:15 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Fourth St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:40 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Philippine St, Taft Heights. . Disposition: Completed.

2:31 Suspicious Person

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

2:53 Found Property Report

Occurred at Only 99 Cents Or Less on Fourth St. . Disposition: Completed.

4:05 Stolen Vehicle

Occurred on Center St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

4:06 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/Harrison St, Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

7:25 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Warren St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:16 Unlicensed Driver

Officer initiated activity at Finley Dr/Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:39 Possession Methamphetamine

Officer initiated activity at Second St/San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:13 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Fastrip Food Store, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:33 Trespassing

Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

4:27 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Welcome Inn, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.