Arvin man arrested for hit-and-run crash at The Bank

By Doug Keeler (dkeeler@taftmidwaydriller.com

Taft Midway Driller

An Arvin man was arrested on drunk driving, hit-and-run and a weapons charge after his Jeep crashed into The Bank at Fifth and North Saturday evening.

The crash took place at 8:25 pm. Saturday and caused "significant damage" to the building, Taft Police said.

Officers said the suspect was driving on North Street attempting to turn south onto Fifth when his Jeep Cherokee jumped the curb and hit the west side of the building.

The suspect backed up and fled, reportedly leaving his front bumper at the scene.

Some time later, a witness spotted the suspect vehicle and Taft Police made a stop on it in on Gardner Field Road about 40 minutes after the accident was reported.

When officers contacted the suspect, he was carrying a concealed .22-caliber handgun.

The suspect, identified as Robert Vasquez, 22, of Arvin was arrested for misdemeanor hit-and-run, drunk driving, driving with no proof of insurance and carrying a concealed firearm.