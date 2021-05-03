Construction to cause delays on Highway 43

Taft Midway Driller

Motorists can expect delays using Highway 43 (Enos Lane) north of Highway 119 on weekdays through the summer months.

State Route 43 will operate under one-way traffic control between State Route 119 and Blue Star Memorial Highway (Highway 58) starting Monday, May 3, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, Monday through Friday.

The Monday-Friday construction schedule is expected to continue on a weekly basis through late September (excluding holidays).

One-way traffic control will be for no more than 1.5 – 2 miles at a time.

Motorists should expect delays of up to 10 minutes through the area.