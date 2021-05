Taft Police activity for April 30-May 1

Taft Police Department

6:37 False Alarms

Occurred at Taft City Hall on E. Kern St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

7:03 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Quinn Pumps California Inc, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

7:29 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Main St/Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:10 Animal Control

Occurred at Sixth St/Cougar Ct. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

8:27 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Officer initiated activity at Gardner Field Rd/Hwy 119, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:02 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Devon's Body Shop on Main St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:15 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Midway Rd/Hwy 119. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

3:53 Reckless Driving

Occurred at Wood St/Hwy 33. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

4:43 Civil Matter5

Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: Civil Problem.

5:32 Assist Stranded Motorist

Officer initiated activity at Enterprice Wy/Gardner Field Rd, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

6:05 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

7:13 Civil Matter

Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: Civil Problem.

8:00 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred on E. Woodrow St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:51 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Madison St/Birch St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

11:23 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred at Oilworker Monument on Sixth St/Supply Rw. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:12 Stolen Vehicle

Occurred at Fastrip Food Store on Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

1:42 Recovered Auto

Officer initiated activity at Rose Av, South Taft. (Hundred block.) . Disposition: Report Taken.

3:55 Possession Marijuana for Sale

Officer initiated activity at Shattuck Av, South Taft. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Arrest Made.