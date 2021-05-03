Taft Police investigate assault, arson

By Doug Keeler (dkeeler@taftmidwaydriller.com)

Taft Midway Driller

A Taft man was struck with a bottle last night and his house was set on fire when he went to seek help.

A woman has been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and an arson investigation is underway.

The incidents took place in a house on the 200 block of Calvin Street.

Taft Police were called at 8:19 p.m. after the victim, a 36-year-old man, walked to a neighbors house seeking help after he was struck in the head with a bottle, causing a large laceration, Sgt. Corey Beilby said.

He was Taken by ambulance to a Bakersfield hospital for treatment.

As officers were responding to that call, calls started coming in for a fire in a structure on the 200 block of Calvin Street, the same location where the assault occurred.

Kern County firefighters responded and knocked the fire down but not before it caused extenisve damage throughout the structure.

It was determined to be very suspicious, firefighters said, and arson investigators were called in.

In the meantime, police started searching for a suspect and arrested Crystal Hardy, 38, in the area of Second and Bell Avenue at 10:46 p.m.

She has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and resisting or obstructing officers. She was booked into the Kern County Jail Monday morning and her bail is set at $30,000.

Investigators believe both incidents are related and it is unknown if there are more suspects.