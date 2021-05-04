Three men arrested in Buttonwillow shooting

Taft Midway Driller

Three men have been arrested after a shooting in Buttonwillow early Tuesday morning.

Kern County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 100 block of East 2nd Street about 1:25 a.m.

The victim had already been airlifted from the scene to a Bakersfield hospital and is expected to survive.

Deputies were able to identify and arrest three men for attempted murder and conspiracy.

The victim is expected to live, the KCSO said.

During the investigation deputies arrested three suspects. They were identified as Gurpal Singh, 20, Pedro Carranza, 24, and Brandon Cruz, 20.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.