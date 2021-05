Taft Police activity for May 2-3

Taft Police Department

7:26 Scavenger

Occurred on Warren St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:31 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at F St, Taft Heights. . Disposition: Completed.

12:00 Welfare Check - Misc.

Officer initiated activity at La Salsa Fresh Grill, E. Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:29 Traffic Accident - Non Injury

Occurred at Family Dollar on Kern St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:06 Welfare Check - Misc

Occurred at Spray Rite on Kern St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:49 Reckless Driving

Occurred at Sixth St/Finley Dr. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

3:31 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Home Family Thrift Store on Center St. . Disposition: Completed.

5:29 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred on Warren St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

5:36 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Tenth St/Rails To Trails. . Disposition: Completed.

6:43 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Fifth St/Main St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

7:09 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Woodlawn Av, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

8:19 Assault with Deadly Weapon

Occurred on Calvin St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:46 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Bell Av, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

12:06 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Taylor St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:56 Violation Court Orders

Occurred at Tradewind Apartments on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:17 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Dollar General, S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:58 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Crystal St/Lierly Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:06 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Wood St/Shattuck Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:31 Traffic Stop 2105030008

Officer initiated activity at N. Tenth St/Ash St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).