Kern County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 24% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Kern County has administered more than 474,434 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of May 3, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

That's up 5% from the previous week's tally of 449,753 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Kern County, 24% of people living in Kern County are fully vaccinated as of May 3. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

California reported 3,747,337 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.34% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in California as of May 3 are Alpine County (55%), Marin County (52%), Mono County (46%), San Francisco County (44%) and Contra Costa County (43%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Kern County as of May 3:

How many people in Kern County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

32% of people in Kern County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 285,637 people

24% of people in Kern County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 210,033 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in California have been vaccinated so far?

50% of people in California have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 19,673,364 people

32% of people in California are fully vaccinated, for a total of 12,626,301 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.