Taft Police activity for May 4-5

Taft Police Department

5:24 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Ot's Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:59 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Panaderia La Juquilita on Finley Dr. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:11 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. . Disposition: Report Taken.

10:24 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:43 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Center St/Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:48 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Second St/Lucard St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:51 Medical Aid

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Completed.

1:04 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at College Community Service on Fourth St. . . Disposition: Completed.

1:35 Unlicensed Driver

Officer initiated activity at S. Tenth St/D St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:02 Stalking

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Completed.

3:54 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:02 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Harrison St/Date St, Ford City. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:20 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Main St, Taft. North alley Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:53 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred on Warren St. . Disposition: Completed.

4:36 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Save More Market on Finley Dr.. Disposition: Completed.

5:04 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Finley Dr, Taft Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:06 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Third St/Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:17 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Third St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:43 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:22 Unlicensed Driver

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:02 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:34 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:18 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Mary St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

3:59 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:01 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at OT Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:58 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Belinda St/Lake Arrowhead Ave. . Disposition: Report Taken.