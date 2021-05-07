CALM celebrating birthday May 22

Taft Midway Driller

The California Living Museum (CALM) will celebrate its 38th Birthday Bash on Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A variety of nature-related and civic organizations will be on hand to provide party guests with information and give-a-ways. The Bakersfield Police Department K-9 team will be the main presentation of the day. The demonstration is always a crowd favorite. The train will be running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and wristbands are only $2 per person with unlimited rides.

How does a trout cake sound? CALM’s bears love them!

“Several of our animals will receive birthday “cakes” and “presents” made especially with them in mind. Throughout the day, birthday treat presentations will be made at different animal exhibits,” said zoo manager Lana Fain.

Guests can sponsor a “cake” for the bears or a special “present” for the mountain lion/bobcats, bighorn sheep or for the mule deer. For only $200, individuals or businesses will have a special sign made designating them as a CALM Birthday Treat Sponsor and bragging rights on our Facebook page. Deadline to be a CALM Birthday Treat Sponsor is May 12. If you are interested, email Lafain@kern.org.

CALM will also have the annual opportunity drawing for a “Birthday Basket” filled with stuffed toys, commemorative items and a Contributing Membership, with proceeds benefitting animal enclosure improvements. Tickets may be purchased in the CALM Gift Store prior to May 22. The winner will be drawn during the birthday celebration, but you do not need to be present to win.

Several food services trucks will be onsite for guests’ enjoyment. Guests are also welcome to bring their own picnic lunch.

Admission is $10 Adults; $7 Seniors (60+ years); and $6 Children (3-12 years). As always, there is no charge for CALM members. U.S. Military and Veterans (both with military ID) receive free admission.

Keep checking CALM's Facebook page for schedules and updates!

