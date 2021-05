Taft Police activity for May 6-7

Taft Police Department

7:19 Animal Control

Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

7:47 Possession Prescription Drug w/o Prescription

Officer initiated activity at Lierly Av, South Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:33 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Sixth St/Finley Dr. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:31 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on E. San Emidio St. Disposition: Completed.

10:24 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Calvin St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

10:53 Possession Prohibited Illegal Weapons

Officer initiated activity at Lierly Av/Wood St, South Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:24 Disturbing the Peace 2105060013

Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. . . Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

11:32 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at E. Main St, Taft.

. Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:57 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

12:10 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:47 Civil Matter

Occurred on Warren St. . Disposition: Completed.

2:57 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Referred To Other Agency.

3:11 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Warren St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:34 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Skate Park, Cascade Pl, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:45 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at A St, Taft. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:56 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:13 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.

6:10 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Woodlawn Av, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

7:13 Found Property Report

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Report Taken.

9:25 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Wildcat Wy/Warren St.. Disposition: Completed.

9:35 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Warren St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:25 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Topper's Motel on E. Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.

12:21 Public Intoxication

Occurred at Fastrip Food Store on Harrison St. .. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:23 Robbery/ PC211 and all attempts

Occurred at Fastrip Food Store on Kern St. .. Disposition: Report Taken.

1:45 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Fourth St. . Disposition: Completed.

2:26 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Third St . Disposition: Completed.

2:57 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Taylor St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.