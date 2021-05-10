Firefighters still battling fire on Highway 166

Taft Midway Driller

Highway 166 remained closed at 3 p.m. Monday as firefighters battled a pair of brush fires near Tepusquet Road.

The California Highway Patrol said the road is expected to remain closed until 10 p.m.

One of the fires has been contained, and firefighters have stopped the forward spread of a larger fire.

The fires are about a half-acre and five acres in size, according to Calfire-San Luis Obispo.

Firefighters from Los Padres National Forest and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department are also on scene.

The smaller fire is contained, and firefighters have 20 percent containment on the larger fire.

The fires were reported just after 11 a.m.