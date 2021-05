Taft Police activity for May 9-10

Taft Police Department

19:42 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Shattuck Av. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

1:02 Assault - non aggravated

Occurred on Williams Wy. . Disposition: Report Taken.

2:14 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Wildcat Wy/San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:40 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Van Buren St/Cedar St, Ford City. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:58 Public Intoxication

Occurred at Fourth St/Center St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:45 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred on Parkview Cr. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:50 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred on Parkview Cr. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:54 Traffic Stop 8

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:07 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

10:37 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Western Inn & Suites on Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

12:34 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Parkview Cr, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:00 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:15 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Westside Recreation, Cascade Pl, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:45 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:21 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Jefferson St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

3:54 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Rose Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

5:11 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Third St/San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.