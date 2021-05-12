Woman pleads no contest to assault

Taft Midway Driller

The woman charged with attacking a man moments before his house caught fire accepted a plea deal and pleaded no contest to a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon.

Crystal Lynn Hardy entered the plea Tuesday in Kern County Superior Court.

She was arrested late on May 2, several hours afters after the victim, a 36-year-old man, went to a neighbors house to seek aid after the attack.

While there, his residence on the 200 block of Calvin began burning.

The structure was gutted and police believe the incidents are related.

No one has been charged in connection with the fire.

Hardy is scheduled to be sentenced on June 9.