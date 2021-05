Taft Midway Driller

A free Covid-9 vaccine clinic will be held Saturday at the First Assembly of God Church, 314 Asher Ave. in South Taft.

No appointment is necessary to receive the first of two Covid-19 vaccines.

The clinic is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m

The Community Action Partnership of Kern will provide free food boxes while supplies last.

The event is sponsored by Adventist Health, Dignity Health and the United Way of Kern County.